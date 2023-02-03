Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,818 in the last 365 days.

Celldex Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation of Barzolvolimab Phase 1b Results in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria at American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting 2023

Company to host webcast on Sunday, February 26 at 4:00 pm CT/5:00 pm ET

/EIN News/ -- HAMPTON, N.J., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that data from the Company’s Phase 1b multi-dose study of barzolvolimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria will be presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting 2023 being held February 24-27 in San Antonio, Texas. Abstracts will be available on the meeting website today, February 3, 2023.

Presentation Details:

Session Date & Time: Sunday, February 26th at 9:45 am - 10:45 am CT (10:45 am ET – 11:45 am ET)
Poster No. 308: Safety and Clinical Activity of Multiple Doses of Barzolvolimab, an anti-KIT Antibody, in Patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria
Presenting Author: Marcus Maurer, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at Charité - Universitätsmedizin in Berlin

Data included in the abstract are through May 2022. New data will be presented at the AAAAI meeting and will include the following:

  • Data through 24 weeks for Cohorts 1-3 (0.5, 1.5 and 3.0 mg/kg doses)
  • Data through 20 weeks for Cohort 4 (4.5 mg/kg dose); 6 of 9 patients available at this timepoint as of the data cut-off date

Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a webcast presentation of the data on Sunday, February 26th at 4:00 pm CT (5:00 pm ET). The event will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the "Events & Presentations” page under the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex Therapeutics website at www.celldex.com.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
ptill@meruadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Celldex Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation of Barzolvolimab Phase 1b Results in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria at American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.