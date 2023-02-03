TI-TRUST, Inc. – Now an Employee-Owned Company

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Ill., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TI-TRUST, Inc. (“TI-TRUST”), has been providing fiduciary services since 1956, and trustee services to employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) since 1988. Today, we are proud to announce we are an employee-owned company! Joining our ESOP clients, our employees will be amongst the more than 10 million employee owners in America.



Our ESOP will be one of the 320 shareholders of TI-TRUST. Adding the ESOP is more than a great retirement benefit. As owners, we will align the interest of all of our stakeholders to continue serving our valued clients at the highest level.

“Our success is attributable to our exceptional employees and the great culture we have at TI-TRUST. We have been serving as an ESOP trustee for hundreds of clients since 1988. Today, with our own ESOP, it strengthens our commitment to our employees and our culture while continuing to provide outstanding service to our clients.” said Brian Ippensen, President and CEO.

About TI-TRUST

TI-TRUST is nationally recognized as a premier provider of fiduciary services that serve clients across the country. We are an independent Trust Company chartered to provide Trust Services, Farm Services and Employee Benefit Services. Our team is a devoted group of professionals dedicated to meeting the needs of the trust and beneficiaries we serve. We have extensive experience in fiduciary services and can serve as a trustee or agent based on the client’s needs. Our focus has been on controlled growth in order to maintain quality, control risk and deliver timely service to our clients. Growing organically allows us to be a stable and long-term trustee for decades to come. TI-TRUST manages over $16 billion in assets and has offices in Illinois, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia.

TI-TRUST is an organization with a vision on fiduciary duty and shareholder services, and we have values rooted in the proven principles of long-term investing and integrity in serving our clients. We rank highly among the best in our industry in customer and employee satisfaction and total return to investors.

