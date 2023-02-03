Bitmanu 3nm ASIC Miners an Investment Opportunity
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitmanu, a technology startup run by a team of crypto experts, is now the most preferred choice amongst individuals looking to invest in crypto mining. The company’s three ASIC miners, BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro has made crypto mining more profitable than ever before.
Though cryptocurrency mining is now considered to be a viable earning opportunity, not all crypto miners can fulfill this promise. The three mining rigs from Bitmanu fit the bill perfectly because of their extraordinary hash rates. Many experts suggest that the hash rates of Bitmanu miners have not been matched ever by any other product.
• BM1: Bitcoin 760 TH/s, Litecoin 80 GH/s, Dash 15 TH/s, Monero 6 MH/s
• BM2: Bitcoin 1220 TH/s, Litecoin 128 GH/s, Dash 25 TH/s, Monero 10 MH/s
• BM Pro: Bitcoin 3900 TH/s, Litecoin 400 GH/s, Dash 75 TH/s, Monero 32 MH/s
The high hash rates of Bitmanu miners allow them to process transactions and earn rewards much faster compared to other mining rigs. It is also worth mentioning that BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro are extremely energy efficient, with power consumptions of 650W, 850W, and 2200W respectively. Owing to these two key factors, many Bitmanu users have been able to recover their entire investment within just one month. Mentioned below are the projected monthly earning potentials of these rigs.
BM1: Bitcoin $1300, Litecoin $1800, Dash $4800, Monero $3600
BM2: Bitcoin $2100, Litecoin $2900, Dash $8500, Monero $6000
BM Pro: Bitcoin $6600, Litecoin $8900, Dash $25500, Monero $19000
In spite of their technical superiority and efficiency, Bitmanu miners are surprisingly easy to use. While designing these products, the company’s motto was to create miners that can be used by all. While most of the companies only cater to technology experts, Bitmanu delivers products that don’t require any industry knowledge or experience. Refreshingly, many of the company’s delighted customers are first time miners.
To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/
About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.
David Letoski
BITMANU S.A.
+1 347-973-5948
