/R E P E A T --MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN MIRAMICHI/

MIRAMICHI, NB, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada along with the Government of New Brunswick will be making a housing announcement in Miramichi.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, the Honourable Dorothy Shephard, the Minister of Social Development for the province of New Brunswick, Michelle Conroy, Member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick for Miramichi, and Adam Lordon, Mayor of the City of Miramichi, for the announcement.

Date: February 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. AT Location: Sevogle Boardroom of the Rodd

Miramichi River hotel located at

1809 Water Street, Miramichi, New Brunswick

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation