Johnson Outdoors Reports 2023 Fiscal First Quarter Results

RACINE, Wisc., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT, a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced higher sales and decreased earnings results for the Company's first fiscal quarter ending December 30, 2022.

"We saw positive momentum in our Fishing business as supply constraints continued to ease and we worked hard to fill customer orders. In our Camping and Watercraft Recreation businesses, we are experiencing some softening in the market after the pandemic-fueled increase in demand of the last few years. While it's too early to predict how the fiscal year will go, we are monitoring consumer buying behavior and are focused on filling customer orders as we enter into the primary selling season," said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
Total Company net sales in the first quarter increased 16 percent to $178.3 million compared to $153.5 million in the prior year first fiscal quarter. Key contributing factors include:

  • Fishing sales increased by 27 percent, driven primarily by improved supply and component availability and price increases
  • Camping revenue declined 18 percent, as consumer demand declined from increased levels seen during the pandemic
  • Watercraft Recreation revenue declined 34 percent, also driven by reductions in consumer demand from the elevated levels seen during the pandemic
  • As destination travel has rebounded, Diving sales rose 16 percent along with the increase in tourism

Total Company operating profit was $5.5 million for the first fiscal quarter versus $13.8 million in the prior year first quarter. Gross margin was 35.2 percent, compared to 39.5 percent in the prior year quarter. The decline was due to increased cost of sales due to high material and freight costs in inventory. Operating expenses of $57.3 million increased $10.4 million from the prior year period due primarily to the impact of higher sales volume-driven expenses, as well as higher compensation, health insurance and professional services costs between quarters.

Net income was $5.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, versus $10.9 million, or $1.07 per diluted share in the previous year's first quarter. The effective tax rate was 28.0 percent compared to 25.6 percent in the prior year first quarter.

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The Company reported cash and short-term investments of $103.4 million as of December 30, 2022. Depreciation and amortization were $3.8 million in the three months ending December 30, 2022, compared to $3.5 million in the prior three-month period. Capital spending totaled $6.6 million in the current year-to-date period compared with $6.2 million in the prior year period. In December 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023, which was payable January 26, 2023.

"While we've seen improvement in some supply availability, gross margins continue to be negatively impacted by high costs in inventory from supply chain disruptions and inflationary pricing conditions. We remain focused on monitoring demand and managing higher-than-normal inventory levels. Our balance sheet however, remains debt-free and our healthy cash position continues to provide us with the flexibility and resources necessary to invest in strategic opportunities to strengthen the business and consistently pay dividends to shareholders," said David W. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer.

WEBCAST
The Company will host a conference call and audio web cast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 3, 2023. A live listen-only web cast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page or here. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Internet.

About Johnson Outdoors Inc.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.

Visit Johnson Outdoors at http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements," intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "anticipate,'' "believe,'' "confident," "could,'' "expect,'' "intend,'' "may,'' "planned,'' "potential,'' "should,'' "will,'' "would'' or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated.   Factors that could affect actual results or outcomes include the matters described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 9, 2022, and the following: changes in economic conditions, consumer confidence levels and discretionary spending patterns in key markets; uncertainties stemming from political instability (and its impact on the economies in jurisdictions where the Company has operations), uncertainties stemming from changes in U.S. trade policies, tariffs, and the reaction of other countries to such changes; the global outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected, and may continue to affect, market and economic conditions, and the timing, pricing and continued availability of raw materials and components from our supply chain, along with wide-ranging impacts on employees, customers and various aspects of our operations; the Company's success in implementing its strategic plan, including its targeted sales growth platforms, innovation focus and its increasing digital presence; litigation costs related to actions of and disputes with third parties, including competitors; the Company's continued success in its working capital management and cost-structure reductions; the Company's success in integrating strategic acquisitions; the risk of future write-downs of goodwill or other long-lived assets; the ability of the Company's customers to meet payment obligations; the impact of actions of the Company's competitors with respect to product development or enhancement or the introduction of new products into the Company's markets; movements in foreign currencies, interest rates or commodity costs; fluctuations in the prices of raw materials or the availability of raw materials or components used by the Company; any disruptions in the Company's supply chain as a result of material fluctuations in the Company's order volumes and requirements for raw materials and other components necessary to manufacture and produce the Company's products including related to shortages in procuring necessary raw materials and components to manufacture and produce such products; the success of the Company's suppliers and customers and the impact of any consolidation in the industries of the Company's suppliers and customers; the ability of the Company to deploy its capital successfully; unanticipated outcomes related to outsourcing certain manufacturing processes; unanticipated outcomes related to litigation matters; and adverse weather conditions and other factors impacting climate change legislation. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.   The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this filing. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(thousands, except per share amounts)    
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
Operating results December 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Net sales $ 178,337   $ 153,524  
Cost of sales   115,558     92,893  
Gross profit   62,779     60,631  
Operating expenses   57,307     46,871  
Operating profit:   5,472     13,760  
Interest income, net   (790 )   (55 )
Other income, net   (1,904 )   (774 )
Profit before income taxes   8,166     14,589  
Income tax expense   2,287     3,733  
Net income $ 5,879   $ 10,856  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Dilutive   10,168     10,138  
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.57   $ 1.07  
     
Segment Results    
Net sales:    
Fishing $ 138,041   $ 108,356  
Camping   11,613     14,134  
Watercraft Recreation   9,658     14,600  
Diving   19,059     16,491  
Other / Eliminations   (34 )   (57 )
Total $ 178,337   $ 153,524  
Operating profit (loss):    
Fishing $ 15,572   $ 16,292  
Camping   753     2,750  
Watercraft Recreation   (415 )   1,531  
Diving   13     453  
Other / Eliminations   (10,451 )   (7,266 )
Total $ 5,472   $ 13,760  
     
Balance Sheet Information (End of Period)    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,422   $ 167,473  
Accounts receivable, net   120,553     86,689  
Inventories, net   251,525     217,431  
Total current assets   486,524     486,408  
Total assets   689,096     672,354  
Total current liabilities   117,438     128,002  
Shareholders' equity   494,221     466,613  

 

   
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
David Johnson
VP & Chief Financial Officer
262-631-6600
 Patricia Penman
VP – Marketing Services & Global Communications
262-631-6600

Johnson Outdoors Reports 2023 Fiscal First Quarter Results

