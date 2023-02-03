Coda Octopus Group Announces Participation in A.G.P.'s Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference

Orlando, FL, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. ("CODA" or the "Company") CODA, a global market leader in real-time 3D/4D/5D and 6D imaging sonar technology for real-time subsea intelligence and real time diving technology, today announced its participation in A.G.P.'s upcoming Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference, which is being held virtually on February 16, 2023. CODA management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day to discuss the Company including its recently reported financial results for fiscal 2022 and the Company's growth accelerators. Those interested in a meeting are encouraged to contact an A.G.P. representative.



About Coda Octopus Group, Inc.

The Company, founded in 1994, innovates, develops, manufactures and markets subsea products (hardware and software) and solutions including its flagship real-time 3D, 4D, 5D and 6D underwater imaging sonar technology, marketed under the name "Echoscope®" and "Echoscope PIPE "and its recently launched Diver Augmented Vision Display system ("CodaOctopus® DAVD"). This sonar technology generates real-time 3D, 4D, 5D and 6D imaging data for inspection and mapping underwater and is used globally for numerous applications including the commercial and defense underwater market. Applications for the Echoscope® technology include complex mapping underwater, subsea intervention, subsea asset placements, offshore renewables cable installations and surveys, marine construction, subsea infrastructure installation, mining applications, breakwater construction and monitoring, decommissioning, diving applications and port and harbor security. The recently launched new generation of diving technology, DAVD, is expected to change the way global diving operations are performed (both in the Defense and Commercial space) because it provides real time digital information for use and consumption by both the divers and the dive supervisor top-side team. It is also expected to transform the way communications are made in diving from analog audio to digital audio and to 2D and 3D visual imagery, both in textual and video format. In addition to the Marine Products business, Coda Octopus Products Ltd., CODA's two defense engineering services businesses are operated through Coda Octopus Colmek and Coda Octopus Martech. For further information, please visit http://www.codaoctopusgroup.com or contact us at cogi@codaoctopusgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

CODA@GatewayIR.com