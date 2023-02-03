Fujitec Co., Ltd.: Notice Concerning the Board of Directors' Position on the Agenda Item to be Submitted by the Company and Agenda Items Proposed by a Shareholder for the Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

Fujitec Co., Ltd. 6406:

We disclosed in the "Notice Concerning a Shareholder's Request for the Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders" dated December 6, 2022, that the Company received a request from Oasis Japan Strategic Fund Ltd. (the "Proposing Shareholder") to convene an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders (the "Request") (*). We hereby notify you that the following resolutions, which will be included as agenda items at the upcoming special meeting of the shareholders with a record date of December 31, 2022 to exercise their voting rights (the "Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders"), were adopted at the board of directors meeting on January 20, 2023. The board has resolved that the Company's proposal (Agenda Item 1) shall be submitted, and that, after careful consideration, all of the Proposing Shareholder's proposals (Agenda Item 2 through Agenda Item 7), shall be opposed (the "Opposing Opinion") during the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders.

For details and further information regarding Company's Position and the Opposing Opinion, please refer to the separate presentation materials that are disclosed on the Company's website.

