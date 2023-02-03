MatchMySound and RSL Awards Announce Launch of Digital Music Resource for Music Students and Teachers

The two companies have expanded on their app - the RSL Learning Platform – to provide an interactive e-book experience that offers guided practice and automatic feedback for enhanced teacher and student interaction with Rockschool and RSL Classical graded music materials.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (PRWEB) February 03, 2023

MatchMySound music practice and feedback technology and RSL Awards, a global music examinations awarding body, have launched their RSL Learning Platform E-books to support progression towards graded music exams with upgraded learning technologies for music students and their teachers.

The Learning Platform E-books include the entire contents of available Rockschool and RSL Classical graded music publications, offering students an enhanced experience of learning their musical instrument. The digital resource includes an interactive sheet music player and provides instant feedback on performances of any piece in the RSL Awards Global Contemporary Music Method.

The interactive sheet music tool also gives learners the ability to loop sections of the score and adjust the tempo, all whilst switching between backing tracks and full performances.

For the first time, this digital sheet music includes the full features of the publications, including performance notes and all the technical exercises.

"We are delighted to be extending our partnership with MatchMySound through the launch of these comprehensive E-books," said RSL Awards CEO Tim Bennett-Hart. "When students and teachers choose RSL Awards they know that they will have access to groundbreaking technology and the highest quality material."

"It was incredibly gratifying when RSL Awards so enthusiastically responded to our patent pending E-book technology and made it the center point of their digital strategy for the upcoming years," said MatchMySound CEO David Smolover.

Learn more about the Learning Platform E-books and test out the state-of-the-art technology on the RSL Awards website: https://www.rslawards.com/rsl-learning-platform/e-books/ Watch the Learning Platform E-books promotional trailer here: https://youtu.be/EKPGWsLkzTo

ABOUT RSL AWARDS

Rockschool – RSL Classical - VQ – PAA - CQ

RSL Awards is a leading global Awarding Body recognising achievement in the creative arts.

In 1991, under the direction of founder Norton York, Rockschool created a unique set of products for a brand-new marketplace: recognised, graded qualifications for contemporary musicians. The traditional instruments performing in a rock band were included in the original graded examinations, Electric guitar, Bass guitar and Drums. Expanding this work, the Rockschool syllabuses now cover a large number of contemporary instruments, whilst classical music genres are celebrated in the RSL Classical syllabus. These innovative publications continue to have inclusivity, accessibility and equality at the heart of their purpose.

Additionally, RSL Awards has developed a full suite of Vocational Qualifications (VQ) for the creative industries. The qualification suites covering music, performing arts and digital media are delivered in over 500 schools and colleges, giving students access to innovative subject areas that lead to qualifications equivalent to GCSEs, A-Levels, and UK Higher Education. These sit alongside a program of contemporary Performance Arts Awards qualifications (PAA), covering distinct disciplines in Musical Theatre, Dance (Jazz and Street Dance), and Speech and Drama (Acting, Screen Acting and Public Speaking), and a new suite of first to market Creative Qualifications (CQ) in Vlogging and Podcasting.

Alumni of RSL Awards qualifications include superstar names like Ed Sheeran and Jess Glynne, but also many creative professionals who have been able to transfer their passion into careers and a lifetime enjoyment of the arts.

A London based head office team of 50, three subsidiary offices in China, India and Spain, and a team of over 150 highly trained and certified global examiners, assessors and moderators help deliver 100,000 qualifications across 50 territories annually.

RSL Awards qualifications are recognised and regulated at the highest level by OFQUAL, SFA, CCEA, Qualifications Wales and the Department for Education, with all successful level 3 (including Grades 6–8) exams being awarded UCAS points, bolstering university applications.

Learn more about RSL Awards on their website: https://www.rslawards.com/

ABOUT MATCHMYSOUND, A DIVISION OF ACCELERANDO LLC

Accelerando is a music education/technology company that specializes in music assessment and feedback. Its world-class technology, MatchMySound, powers polyphonic and monophonic guided practice applications for: School of Rock, FenderPlay, Hal Leonard and Noteflight SoundCheck products, and MusicFirst. Its patent pending eBook platform is being adopted by leading publishers and examination boards, such as RSL Awards and RSCM.

In December 2020, MatchMySound and Taylor Robinson Music formed RealTime Audio, a new company featuring technology that enables musicians to play or sing together online in real-time using an ultra-low latency video and audio platform.

Learn more about MatchMySound on their website: https://matchmysound.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/matchmysound_and_rsl_awards_announce_launch_of_digital_music_resource_for_music_students_and_teachers/prweb19151084.htm