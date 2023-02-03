Global Aircraft Antenna Market Report to 2028: Increasing Demand for Military Unarmed Aerial Vehicles Drive Growth

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Antenna Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global aircraft antenna market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.

The report predicts the global aircraft antenna market to grow with a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on the aircraft antenna market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on the aircraft antenna market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global aircraft antenna market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global aircraft antenna market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing demand for military unarmed aerial vehicles

The increasing number of airspace modernization programs

Replacement of the legacy system

2) Restraints

Long duration of product certification

3) Opportunities

Recent developments

Trade regulations

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the aircraft antenna market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the aircraft antenna market to analyze the trends, and developments in the global market, and forecast market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global aircraft antenna market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $650 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1020 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Aircraft Antenna Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Aircraft Antenna Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Platform

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Frequency Band

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Aircraft Antenna Market

4. Aircraft Antenna Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Aircraft Antenna Market by Platform

5.1. Fixed Wing

5.2. Rotary Wing

6. Global Aircraft Antenna Market by Frequency Band

6.1. VHF/UHF Band

6.2. Ku/Ka/K Band

6.3. HF Band

6.4. X Band

6.5. C Band

7. Global Aircraft Antenna Market by Application

7.1. Communication

7.2. Navigation

7.3. Surveillance

8. Global Aircraft Antenna Market by End-user

8.1. OEM

8.2. Aftermarket

9. Global Aircraft Antenna Market by Region 2022-2028

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Aircraft Antenna Market by Platform

9.1.2. North America Aircraft Antenna Market by Frequency Band

9.1.3. North America Aircraft Antenna Market by Application

9.1.4. North America Aircraft Antenna Market by End-user

9.1.5. North America Aircraft Antenna Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Aircraft Antenna Market by Platform

9.2.2. Europe Aircraft Antenna Market by Frequency Band

9.2.3. Europe Aircraft Antenna Market by Application

9.2.4. Europe Aircraft Antenna Market by End-user

9.2.5. Europe Aircraft Antenna Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Antenna Market by Platform

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Antenna Market by Frequency Band

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Antenna Market by Application

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Antenna Market by End-user

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Antenna Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Aircraft Antenna Market by Platform

9.4.2. RoW Aircraft Antenna Market by Frequency Band

9.4.3. RoW Aircraft Antenna Market by Application

9.4.4. RoW Aircraft Antenna Market by End-user

9.4.5. RoW Aircraft Antenna Market by Sub-region

10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Aircraft Antenna Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

10.2.2. Honeywell International

10.2.3. Collins Aerospace

10.2.4. Cobham Limited

10.2.5. The Boeing Company

10.2.6. Chelton Limited

10.2.7. Sensor Systems Inc.

10.2.8. Antcom Corporation

10.2.9. RAMI

10.2.10. HR Smith Group of Companies

