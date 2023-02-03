Morocco: Unemployment Falls to 11.8% in 2022 (Statistics Office)

MOROCCO, February 3 - Unemployment rate in Morocco has dropped from 12.3% to 11.8% in 2022, according to Statistics Office HCP.

This rate went from 5.0% to 5.2% (+0.2 point) in rural areas and from 16.9% to 15.8% in urban areas (-1.1 point), says the High Commission for Planning, which has published an information note on the situation of the labor market in 2022.

Indeed, the number of unemployed decreased by 66,000 people between 2021 and 2022, from 1,508,000 to 1,442,000 jobless, which corresponds to a decline of 4%, notes the HCP.

This decline is the result of a decrease of 70,000 jobless people in urban areas and an increase of 4,000 in rural areas, explains the same source.

Unemployment rate increased by 0.4 point to 17.2% for women and decreased by 0.6 point to 10.3% for men.

MAP: 03 February 2023