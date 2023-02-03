Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,877 in the last 365 days.

Morocco: Unemployment Falls to 11.8% in 2022 (Statistics Office)

Morocco: Unemployment Falls to 11.8% in 2022 (Statistics Office)

MOROCCO, February 3 - Unemployment rate in Morocco has dropped from 12.3% to 11.8% in 2022, according to Statistics Office HCP.

This rate went from 5.0% to 5.2% (+0.2 point) in rural areas and from 16.9% to 15.8% in urban areas (-1.1 point), says the High Commission for Planning, which has published an information note on the situation of the labor market in 2022.

Indeed, the number of unemployed decreased by 66,000 people between 2021 and 2022, from 1,508,000 to 1,442,000 jobless, which corresponds to a decline of 4%, notes the HCP.

This decline is the result of a decrease of 70,000 jobless people in urban areas and an increase of 4,000 in rural areas, explains the same source.

Unemployment rate increased by 0.4 point to 17.2% for women and decreased by 0.6 point to 10.3% for men.

 

MAP: 03 February 2023

You just read:

Morocco: Unemployment Falls to 11.8% in 2022 (Statistics Office)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.