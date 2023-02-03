RoRo Yone Surprised Over 200,000 Audiences as he Performed in Juba-Arabic with Yaba Angelosi in South Sudan
EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 25, 2022, Hip-hop Artist RoRo Yone, surprised over 200,000 audiences as he performed in Juba-Arabic alongside his long-time friend, Yaba Angelosi at the Together For Peace concert held in Juba, South Sudan. They performed "Jayreema" by Yaba Angelosi featuring Longonyo. Since Longonyo was not able to make it to Juba, RoRo took the challenge to learn Longonyo's lyrics, written in Juba-Arabic, in just a few days.
Rodolfo Goyone, Jr., known as RoRo Yone, is a hip-hop artist based in Northern Virginia where he and Angelo Maku, known as Yaba Angelosi, had met each other. They went to school together in 2005 at Annandale High, where they performed Twista's song "Hope". Yaba then moved to Nashville to follow his dreams and passion for music while RoRo stayed back in Virginia with his family. They stayed in touch but it wasn't until over 15 years later that they reunited and immediately started working together which resulted in their first song called "Try New Things".
Yaba has done very well in his music career earning multiple South Sudanese awards. He toured the world performing his original songs and gaining loyal fans world wide. He also run his own label called "ASSIDA Records".
Similarly, RoRo also worked on his music and earned multiple accolades. Two weeks from his EP release called "Bones", RoRo's song "Make It Bounce" charted Number 7 globally. Then, his song "Money Everywhere" hit number 1 on the Urban Influencer Rap Chart. RoRo owns a record label called "Yone Entertainment" which provides major label services for Independent artists. He also owns a modeling company called Dash Talents, with his partners Noel Calubaquib and Yelena Scheidler.
RoRo and Yaba also performed at the Ruka Festival held at the Bros Resort where they performed the song "Jayreema" for the first time. After the Ruka Festival, they then performed at the Together For Peace concert, headlined by P-Square.
RoRo Yone was invited to Juba to attend Yaba Angelosi's Homecoming event which was held on December 27, where the community welcomed him with open arms. Yaba has not seen his family for 22 years making this a very special occasion. The event was full of dancing and special performances from RoRo Yone, Nketia, Meve Alange, and Dynamq.
