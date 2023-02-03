Submit Release
Speakers and Events R Us Celebrating 30 Years in Business

30 years of big smiles, terrific memories, and positive feedback from special event hosts and guests is an exciting achievement.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN AREA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By any measure, 30 years in business is a big milestone. Celebrating 30 years in the dynamic and ever-changing trends of the special event management business is a remarkable achievement of excellence.

It’s the hard-earned reputation and success story that is the family-owned and run Speakers & Events-R-Us, LLC (SERU).

“The goal is always the best-planned, perfect event,” explains the enthusiastic Jessica Benedict, President of SERU. “With every meticulous detail looked after and every guest being extremely satisfied. That’s what it’s all about.

The 30-year celebration is not only highlighting the planning and management of the many details, it is the SERU experience and savvy with team building and motivation activities, enjoyable and fun Casino Nights, the scheduling exceptional entertainers and professional speakers and making sure all details go smoothly and according to plan.

Of course, innovative creativity is an important factor, but the SERU professionals have years of event expertise, extensive local knowledge, and a wealth of local resources and personal relationships as essential keys for special event success.

“Now, more than ever, special event management involves expert know-how and details,” notes Joe VanWie, SERU Director of Operations, “And we offer exceptional experience.”

As SERU, the popular, experienced, and respected one-stop-choice for superior events, celebrates 30 rave-review years of an exceptional reputation for special event management, it focuses on the bottom line priority that---special events are unique, once-in-a-lifetime occurrences, and nothing should be left to chance.

“With our 30 years of event planning expertise, the customized basics are still important,” Benedict points out. “Finding out exactly what will bring the biggest smiles, the best memories, and the greatest satisfaction of employees, customers, participants, and guests.”

For more information, please visit www.speakersandeventsrus.com/blog and speakersandeventsrus.com/about

About Speakers & Events-R-Us, LLC:

Speakers & Events-R-Us, LLC (SERU) is a family-owned company of event management professionals. The entire SERU team is dedicated to creating the perfect event for you. We share a passion for creativity and perfection. Over the years, we've assisted with hundreds of events and are proud to have a long list of repeat customers who trust their conferences, parties, trade shows, meetings, and special celebrations to us, year after year. We serve clients nationally and internationally with our speakers and entertainers, but more locally with our casino nights, i.e. Wisconsin, Illinois and the Midwest.

Contact Details:

jessica (at) speakersandeventsrus (dot) com

Jessica Benedict
Speakers & Events-R-Us, LLC
+1 262-245-6598
email us here

