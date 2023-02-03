Michael Armour, Speaker, Bestselling Author. and C-Suite Leadership Coach to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Michael Armour (or Doctor Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. He is a multi-dimension achiever, and it consistently puts him demand as a keynote speaker and leadership advisor, more precisely a C-Suite Leadership Coach and C-Suite Executive Coach. Mike Armour’s areas of focus have included management, cultural transformation, and strategic business growth. His insights into the Executive minds and just what it takes to shape a leader teams will trust, and follow, have been shared in different media, such as his most recent book Leadership and the Power of Trust.

In the weeks Dr. Michael Amour has been on the radio, this new edition of Leadership and the Power of Trust, rose to Number One on Amazon’s list in four different business categories. It was also one of the most widely read books by business people in the past . You can learn more about the new book and order it through a dedicated website, www.TrustIsPower.com

During the month of February Dr. Mike is going to talk about what compelled him to write this volume and his overall aim for sharing his perceptions. From Becoming a Trusted Leader to Building Trust in the Workplace he covers what is on the mind of most every top executive, and will give us all a peek into it on the radio show too. Michael Armour will share key takeaways, such as the correlation between a trusted leader and an effective leader. He will discuss what defines trust, what are the hallmarks of a trusted leader, how to overcome distrust in the workplace, and conversely, how to foster a culture of trust. He will review the five salient things people must feel in order to trust. Delving into these concepts will stimulate new ideas and policies that can make top tier personnel and their reporting teams more productive and content, and that certainly impacts the bottom line of any organization, in any industry or economic climate.

In early stages of his long and noble career, Michael Armour helped launch a private school in a record seven months and became the President of a bankrupt liberal arts college. Both academic adventures had positive outcomes and turning things around is one major strength of his (as well as a challenge many leaders face.) He is also distinguished by an ability to clarify outcomes, deliver on promises, and connect with people at distinct levels of an organization. In fact, Mike lives the very same values he advocates for leaders—such as being confident, trustworthy and humble, which is a bit unexpected in leadership.

Listen to the shows to learn more about Michael Armour and the insights that have ranked him among the best coaches in contemporary business. You can also discover more about him and his book on the new and updated websites.

