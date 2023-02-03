Global Surveillance Technology Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the surveillance technology market. As per TBRC’s surveillance technology market forecast, the global surveillance technology market size is expected to grow to $234.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The growth in the surveillance technology market is due to the rise in need for safety in high-risk areas. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest surveillance technology market share. Major players in the surveillance technology market include AxxonSoft, Milestone, Genetec, ExacqVision, Qognify.

Trending Surveillance Technology Market Trend

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being implemented in the surveillance technology market. Artificial intelligence in surveillance technology is to analyze what is happening in the video.

Surveillance Technology Market Segments

• By Technology: Video Surveillance, Big Data, Police Body Cameras, Biometrics, Domestic Drones, Face Recognition Technology, RFID Chips, Stingray Tracking Devices

• By storage: On premise, Cloud

• By End user: BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Education

• By Geography: The global surveillance technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Surveillance technology means an electronic device or system that has the ability to monitor and collect audio, vision, location, heat, or similar information about an individual or group.

Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and surveillance technology global market analysis on surveillance technology global market size, drivers and trends, surveillance technology global market major players, surveillance technology global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and surveillance technology global market growth across geographies. The surveillance technology market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



