Blockchain Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Blockchain Service Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the blockchain services industry. As per TBRC’s blockchain services market forecast, the global blockchain services market size is expected to grow to $19.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 43.2%.

The increased use of blockchain technology in organizations will require services to manage the networks and infrastructure, which will increase the demand for blockchain services and boost market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest blockchain services market share. Major players in the blockchain services market include IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Stratis, Baidu, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Accenture.

Trending Blockchain Services Market Trend

Quantum computing is gaining popularity in the blockchain space that will help overcome the problems faced in providing blockchain services. Quantum computing is a process that uses quantum-mechanical phenomena like superposition and quantum entanglement for computing. Quantum computing utilizes qubits that help in the storage and processing of a large amount of data exponentially fast with less energy consumption, unlike conventional computers that use bits for the same process. For instance, in November 2022, International Business Machines Corporation, a US-based technology corporation unveiled Next-Generation IBM Quantum System Two with a 400 Qubit-Plus Quantum Processor. With more than triple the 127 qubits on the IBM Eagle processor, which was introduced in 2021, IBM Osprey has the most qubits of any IBM quantum processor. This processor has the ability to perform intricate quantum computations that are well beyond the capabilities of any classical computer.

Blockchain Services Market Segments

• By Component: Tools, Services

• By End-use: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics, Government, Media & Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Other End-Uses

• By Application: Payments, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Identity Management, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global blockchain services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blockchain is a technology that involves the implementation of a distributed database that is accessible to all the users over a network. Each user can add a new data record (block), with a timestamp that cannot be altered. Each new block forms a part of the universally acceptable depository. The blockchain technology maintains the authentication of data by restricting changes in the older data blocks while allowing the users to continue adding new data blocks thus, making the manipulation of data such as faking documents or transactions and other information, impossible.

Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides blockchain services global market analysis, insights on blockchain services global market size, drivers and blockchain services market trends, blockchain services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and blockchain services global market growth across geographies. The blockchain services global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

