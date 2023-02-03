Ship Building Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Ship Building Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ship Building Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ship building market. As per TBRC’s ship building market forecast, the global ship building market size is expected to grow to $279.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The growth in the ship building market is due to the increasing seaborne trade. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ship building market share. Major players in the ship building market include Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Ship Building & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries.

Trending Ship Building Market Trend

The use of 3D printing technology in shipbuilding is a leading trend being observed in the shipbuilding market in recent years. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is gaining popularity in every sector connected to manufacturing and engineering, including shipbuilding. The companies operating in the shipbuilding market are collaborating with other players in the industry to adopt advanced manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing, to enhance their manufacturing capabilities.

Ship Building Market Segments

• By Product: Bulkers, Tankers, Containers, Cruise and Ferry, Other Products

• By Application: Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation

• By End-User: Transport Companies, Military, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global ship building market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Shipbuilding refers to building a new ship from the ground up to completion based on the required design. Shipbuilding typically occurs in a specialised space known as a shipyard.

