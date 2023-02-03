Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

February 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the genetically modified crops market. As per TBRC’s genetically modified crops market forecast, the global genetically modified crops market size is expected to grow to $28.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The exponential increase in the world's population around the globe drives the need to implement genetically modified crops. North America is expected to hold the largest genetically modified crops market share. Major players in the genetically modified crops market include Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, Groupe Limagrain.

Trending Genetically Modified Crops Market Trend

In October 2020, BASF SE, a Germany-based chemical manufacturing company, acquired ASL for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition was aimed at expanding the melon seed breeding capacities of BASF to secure the most inventive melon breeding research program and increase breeding and seed production in France. ASL is a France based seed production and breeding company that specializes in melons with orange flesh, such as the Cantaloupe and Charentais varieties.

Genetically Modified Crops Market Segments

• By Trait: Herbicide Tolerance (HT), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST), Other Traits

• By Crop: Soybean, Cotton, Maize, Oilseed Rape, tobacco, Other Crops

• By Technique: Gene Guns, Electroporation, Microinjection, Agrobacterium, Other Techniques

• By Type of Modification: Transgenic, Cis-genic, Sub-genic, Multiple Trait Integration

• By Application: Scientific Research, Agriculture Crops

• By Geography: The global genetically modified crops market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Genetically modified crops (GM crops) are agricultural plants whose DNA has been altered using genetic engineering techniques.

