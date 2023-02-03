Global Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Pharmacies And Drug Stores Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Pharmacies and Drug Stores Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the pharmacies and drug stores market. As per TBRC’s pharmacies and drug stores market forecast, the global pharmacies and drug stores market size is expected to grow to $1,513.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The growing ageing population and increasing health consciousness among the global populace are likely to drive the pharmacy and drug store market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest pharmacies and drug stores market share. Major players in the pharmacies and drug stores market include Walgreens Boots (WBA), CVS Health (CVS), Rite Aid (RAD), MedPlus, Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart, Grupo Casa Saba.

Working long hours and drive-through locations are the major factors contributing to increasing the pharmacy and drugstore market growth. As competition has increased from mass merchandisers and supermarkets, as well as from direct mail prescription services, drug stores have been adding value in the form of 24-hour operations and drive-through pharmacies. The US Pharmacy Study measures customer satisfaction with their pharmacy experience across major chain drug stores, mass merchandisers, supermarkets, and mail-order pharmacies. The study shows that retail pharmacy businesses continue to shine when it comes to engaging patient-centric services that drive satisfaction. These convenience factors anticipate the growth of pharmacies and the drugstore market.

By Drug Type: Prescription Drugs, OTC drugs

By Type: Community Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Clinical Pharmacy, Industrial Pharmacy, Compounding Pharmacy, Consulting Pharmacy, Ambulatory Care Pharmacy, Regulatory Pharmacy, Home Care Pharmacy

By Product Type: Skin Care, Cold and Flu, Dental, Weight Loss, Vitamins, Other Product Types

By Geography: The pharmacies and drug stores global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A pharmacy is where one can get prescription medications. It may be located inside a grocery shop, drugstore, chemist, or other establishment. Drug store refers to a location whose major activity is the selling of pharmaceuticals, medicines, and pharmaceutical preparations. Drug stores have a regular prescription department and hire a registered pharmacist on-site at all times.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

