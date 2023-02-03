Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 12:58 am, two suspects approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/c7PL4A_Tsfg

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###