Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 10:18 pm, members of the Seventh District were flagged down in reference to a shooting at the listed location. The members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/UzubWK6wSgI

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

