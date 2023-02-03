Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,862 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Attempted Kidnapping Offense: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announces an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Kidnapping offense that occurred Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:57 pm, the suspect, who was in a vehicle, approached a juvenile female victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim enter the vehicle, but the victim refused. The suspect exited the vehicle and grabbed the victim. The victim was able to flee, and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.

 

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, 68-year-old Reginald Battle, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Attempted Kidnapping Offense: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.