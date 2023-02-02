Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv: EU to make available €1 billion for Ukraine’s fast recovery

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in Kyiv today that the EU is working on making available €1 billion for the start of the fast recovery of Ukraine.

“We can start right away with that fast recovery and with this €1 billion, but of course more is to be added to that,” said von der Leyen at the press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ahead of the EU-Ukraine summit taking place on 3 February.

The European Commission President also announced that the EU and Ukraine are signing a Memorandum of Understanding on renewable gases, such as biomethane or hydrogen, so very concrete steps in the direction of Ukraine’s green reconstruction. This will launch the development of renewable energy sources in Ukraine and increase the country’s energy security. “So, we are now working on making available significant funding for solar panels that will be deployed across Ukraine. We will call on Member States and trusted partners to join this initiative,” said von der Leyen.

According to her, the EU is to provide 2,400 additional generators – on top of the 3,000 already delivered since the beginning of the war. The EU alongside its Member States in the Energy Community will make available over €150 million to purchase vital energy equipment for Ukraine. The EU also invites Ukraine to our Energy Platform for joint purchasing of gas.

“You know the principle: We want to make best use of our joint market power. So we will overcome this winter, dear Volodymyr, and many others to come,” promised von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen also announced that by 24 February, exactly one year since the invasion started, the EU aims to adopt the tenth package of sanctions against the Putin regime. “Russia will also have to pay for the destruction it caused and will have to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine. Therefore, we are exploring with our partners how to use Russia’s public assets to the benefit of Ukraine,” said von der Leyen.

The Commission President also announced that an international centre for the prosecution of crimes in Ukraine would be set up in The Hague: “It will coordinate the collection of evidence, it will be embedded in the joint investigation team which is supported by our agency Eurojust,” she said.

Find out more

Press release

Summit page