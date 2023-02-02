Statement on Behalf of FTC Chair Lina M. Khan on the Departure of Brian Deese, Director of the National Economic Council

“As Director of the National Economic Council, Brian Deese has been a key leader in promoting fair competition across the U.S. economy. By stewarding the President’s whole-of-government Executive Order on competition, Brian has relentlessly championed using all of government’s tools to ensure that our markets are fair, open, innovative, and resilient. From cracking down on junk fees and exploitative contracts to fighting for customers’ right to repair their own products, Brian’s tenure delivered enormous wins for American consumers, workers, entrepreneurs, and businesses. I’m deeply grateful for Brian’s tremendous partnership and leadership. His impact will be felt across our economy for decades.”