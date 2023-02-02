Police arrests a male person for rape incident in Malaita Province

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force(RSIPF) officers at Auki Police Station in Malaita Province have arrested a male suspect (20yrs in age) whom allegedly raped a 15 years old female at MEAI Village Buma West Kwaio in Malaita Province on the 31 January 2023.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “It was alleged that the 15 years old female victim was playing card game called pass at her uncle’s house at 2am on 31 January 2023.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “The suspect came to where the victim was and told her that her brother requested her to go to his house (brother’s house).The suspect went ahead and waited about 25 meters from where they were playing card and waited.”

Mr Mangau adds, “As the victim made her way to her brother’s house the suspect was waiting in the dark. The moment the victim walked past the suspect’s location without knowing, the suspect was there. The suspect grabbed the victim and laid her to the ground, as the victim struggled he closed her mouth and raped her.”

“Auki Police attended to the report morning on the same day (31 January 2023) at Meani village and arrested the suspect.”

The suspect was placed in Auki police custody for further investigations and will be remanded in Auki Correctional Centre to appear in court on a later date.

“The victim was taken to Kilufi hospital for medical attention,” says Commissioner Mangau.

