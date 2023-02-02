Submit Release
Police arrest a male suspect for arm robbery in Guadalcanal Province

 

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Henderson police station have arrested a male person for arm robbery incident at Greenland Enterprises Ltd office, Henderson area, Guadalcanal Province on 18 January 2023.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said, it was alleged that at 3 am, the 18-years-old male accused cut open a wire fence at the back of the building. He entered the building block armed with a bush knife and unscrew a window frame, pushed the window glass open and enters inside the building’s storeroom. The accused walked into the kitchen and dinning room where the CCTV camera clearly captured and recorded his every move during the robbery.

Mr. Mangau said, the accused searched thoroughly in every room he entered and stole most valuable items from the office room and escaped.

“The accused robbed huge amount of cash money estimated to be more than $20000 SBD, cash cheque of $150000 and other valuable items,” added Commissioner Mangau.

“The suspect was arrested and charged for arm robbery Contrary to Section 293(1) (a) of the Penal Code and was released on strict bail to appear in Honiara Magistrates’ Court on 13 February 2023.”

Commissioner Mangau said, officers managed to recover two Apple brand iPhone, one MacBook Air, two Apple Laptops, one black redmi mobile phone and $1800 SBD.

He said as investigation into this matter continues, I appeal to anyone who might have information related to this robbery incident to come forward and assist police with its investigation.

 

