Police investigates an attempt murder incident at Temotu Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Lata police station in Temotu Province are investigating an attempted murder incident at Luebava Village Santa Cruz Island in Temotu Province on 21 January 2023.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “It is alleged that two brothers were drinking alcohol when an argument broke out between them. The brothers had some differences in the past that led to their argument where the elder brother become a victim after his younger brother used a 26 inch bush knife to cut his hand and abdomen.”

The victim currently admitted at Lata hospital and is in critical condition.

Commissioner Mangau says, “I want to appeal to the good people of Luebava village who were there during the incident to assist police with investigation into this matter.”

“The suspect is charged with attempted murder contrary to section 215 of the Penal Code (ch.26) and was released on bail for medical reason and will remanded soon after being discharged from Lata Hospital to appear in court on a later date.” Says commissioner Mangau

