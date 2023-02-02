Police arrests 52-years-old male person for Arson

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Tulagi police station in Central province have arrested and charged a 52-years-old male for burning down his family home at Savo Island on 3 July 2022.

Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau says, “The accused and his son went to his in-law’s house, where his son and his cousins were telling stories. Upon hearing the discussion between his son and nephews, he contributed by gossiping instead. The son was not happy with his father for gossiping and said to him that gossiping is a stupid attitude.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “The accused was angry for being called stupid and tried to harm his son with a bush knife but his son escaped to his grandparents’ house. The accused followed his son to his grandparents’ home still holding the knife and continue shouting and using abusive words.”

The accused was very angry he returned to their own dwelling house and burn it down with all their belongings.

Commissioner Mangau says, “The suspect escaped from police after the incident and was arrested by Tulagi police at Mbokona Central Bank area on 29 January 2023.”

The suspect was charged with one count of Arson contrary to section 319 of the Penal Code and is currently remanded at Rove Correctional Service (CSSI) to appear before Honiara Magistrate Court 13 February 2023.

//End//