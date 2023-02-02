Police arrest three male suspect for arm robbery in Guadalcanal Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Henderson police station have arrested three male person for arm robbery incident at the Holiday Resort Motel, Henderson area on the early hours of 20 January 2023.

Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau says,” it was alleged that three suspects (ages 21-23 years-old) entered the building armed with bush knives. One of the suspect wounded the victim who is a foreign national (Chinese) and they took huge amount of money and escaped.”

Money stolen during the robbery estimated to be more than $100,000SBD including Chinese Currency.

“During the arrest of the three suspects on 26 January 2023, 300 dollar Chinese currency was recovered with a hand bag whilst a huge amount of money is yet to be recovered,” Commissioner Mangau adds

“Suspects were charged with Arm Robbery Contrary to Section 293(a) (1) 0f the Penal Code and currently remanded at Rove Correction center (CSSI) for 14 days and will re appear again for further mention on 13th February 2023.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “Investigation into this matter continues, anyone with information related to this robbery incident to come forward and assist police or call Guadalcanal Police on phone 36200 or 36201.”

