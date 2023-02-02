Police arrest a male person for arson incident in Central Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Tulagi Police Station have arrested a male person for burning his mother’s dwelling house at Leitonga village, Sunfly Island in Central Province on 30 January 2023.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “The suspect of the arson incident is of 20 years of age and the victim is the suspect’s biological mother (53-yrs of age).”

Commissioner Mangau says, “The victim was at home when his son came home under influence of liquor and demanded his mother (victim) for money. The accused told his mother if she do not lend him any money, he would burn down her house. His mother replied politely stating she has no money to give him.”

“The suspect was disappointed with his mother’s reply and went to her outdoor kitchen picked up a piece of lit firewood with a dead coconut fronds and set fire to the walling of the house. The fire quickly spread up to the roofing.” Mr Mangau adds

“The house was on fire when the villagers assisted and managed to put off the flame, even though, half of the house walling to its roofing was completely burnt. The victim escaped with her younger daughter and her granddaughter in fear of the accused.”

Mr Mangau says, “The matter was reported at the Tulagi Police Station and officers attended and conducted investigation the next day but the accused escaped. The incident occurred 15 January and it was not until 30 January he was arrested and formally dealt with.”

“The accused was charged with one count of Arson Contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code and currently remanded in Correctional Service of Solomon Islands and will appear in Honiara Magistrates’ Court on a later date.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “I want to acknowledge the effort put in by the community to support police in the arrest of the accused.”

