Republic of Korea’s Ambassador to the Solomon Islands presents credentials

ROK Ambassador to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Ho-Jeung Kang making his remarks at Government House yesterday.

The Republic of Korea’s Ambassador at Government House yesterday.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Solomon Islands has presented his letter of credence to the Governor General, Sir David Vunagi yesterday.

In presenting his letter of credence, Korea’s Ambassador, His Excellency Ho-Jeung Kang said Solomon Islands and Korea have deepened friendly relations by cooperating not only on bilateral matters, but also on a variety of issues in the international community.

He said both have also enjoyed good relations so far, with this year marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, a milestone that came immediately after Solomon Islands’ independence in 1978.

Ambassador Ho-Jeung Kang said it has come to his attention that Solomon Islands plays an increasingly important role in the South Pacific region.

The Ambassador also expressed his gratitude to the Solomon Islands Government for attending to the safety and well-being of the Korean people living and working in Solomon Islands.

The Ambassador inspecting a guard of honour.

He said the number of Korean people living and working in Solomon Islands is limited, but they have strong work ethics and contribute to the development of the Solomon Islands economy.

He then assured the Governor General that he is all the more committed to deepening the two countries’ relations.

In receiving his letter of credentials, Governor General Sir David Vunagi offered his sincerest congratulations to H.E Ho-Jeung Kang for his appointment as the Republic of Korea’s next Ambassador to Solomon Islands.

He said the Republic of Korea is a good friend of Solomon Islands and a development partner, supporting the country’s development processes.

ROK Ambassador to the Solomon Islands,His Excellency Ho-Jeung Kang presenting his letter of credentials to the Governor General, Sir David Vunagi.

“We thank your government and people for standing with us in realizing the potentials that Solomon Islands can build on, from education to human resources capacity building, to infrastructure, energy, health, fisheries and others.

“These are support that we received with much gratitude as it enabled our young country to grow and meet the demands of this present modernization,” the Governor General stated.

Sir David said as both countries look ahead, they should count on the promises of cooperation and the need to further strengthen their bilateral relationship.

H.E Ho-Jeung Kang became the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea in June, 2021. He was the Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Korea to the Solomon Islands as well. However, he was unable to visit Honiara partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic-driven border restrictions.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE