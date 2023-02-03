BD88 Launches New Game "Aviator"

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - BD88 is excited to announce the launch of their latest online casino game, "Aviator". Aviator is an online casino game that allows players to multiply their wagers from x1 to x1,000,000. Aviator offers players the opportunity to reach new heights with its escalating multiplier, and the challenge of predicting when the high will start to decline. In "Aviator", players must make quick decisions and try their luck as they play until the lucky plane flies away and ends the multiplier.

"We are excited to introduce 'Aviator' to our players," said the BD88 team. With its unique gameplay and stunning graphics, 'Aviator' is sure to be a hit."

In Aviator, players have the option to try the demo version before playing with real money. Additionally, players can engage with each other through an active chat log, providing a realistic casino experience. Players can access the game's history results to aid in informed decision-making. To get started, simply familiarize yourself with the minimum and maximum wagering amounts, which are RM0.50 and RM500 respectively.

Aviator is a next-generation form of gambling entertainment developed by Spribe, a company focused on creating innovative iGaming products and casino games. BD88 will keep pace with current trends in online gambling and continuously strive to anticipate future advancements.

About BD88

BD88, a highly reputable and secure online gaming platform in Asia, has added over 200 games to its platform for players to enjoy. This includes a variety of options such as Slots, Sportsbook, and Live Dealer.

BD88 Casino is a user-friendly platform that can be accessed on both mobile and desktop devices. It is a secure site that offers a range of products and services, including special promotions, and VIP treatment, to players in Malaysia. In addition, BD88 online casino offers a selection of popular Asian Slots, Sportsbook and Live Dealer, and is an official agent for major gambling brands. It boasts several features that make it an attractive gaming platform including :

being licensed and regulated by the government of Curacao and PAGCOR,

being a member of Gamble Aware, which promotes responsible gaming,

having a fast and easy registration and login process,

providing a seamless user experience,

accepting multiple payment methods.

In addition, BD88 can be easily accessed from home. The casino operates continuously, and has a customer support team available 24/7 to help clients at any time.

To find out more about the online games offered by BD88 Online Casino, prospective gamers can visit the official website at BD88.

