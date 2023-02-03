Global Gummy Vitamins Market Size Worth US$8.6 Billion By 2022-27

The global gummy vitamins market size reached US$6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$8.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.31% during 2022-2027.

The global gummy vitamins market size reached US$6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$8.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.31% during 2022-2027.

Gummy vitamins are chewable gummies made from gelatin, sugar, water, corn starch, and flavoring additives. They contain various vitamins and minerals and have a taste and texture similar to candies. They are easy to swallow and available in various flavors; have numerous health, hair, and skin benefits; and help in recovering from nutrient deficiencies that can cause chronic ailments. At present, gummy vitamins are gaining popularity among people across the globe.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Gummy Vitamins Market Trends:

The growing health consciousness among consumers and increasing preferences for products containing nutrients, such as dietary supplements, on account of the increasing prevalence of nutritional deficiency currently represent one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for gummy vitamins around the world. In line with this, key market players are introducing products for specific consumers, such as diabetic people, adults, children, and pregnant women, which is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing consumption of gummy vitamins by the geriatric population who face difficulty in swallowing vitamin pills due to their unappealing, harsh, and strong flavors is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing affordability and accessibility of gummy vitamins due to the expansion of e-commerce platforms is bolstering the growth of the market worldwide.

Global Gummy Vitamins Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bayer AG

Bettera Wellness LLC

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Hero Nutritionals

Ion Labs Inc. (DCC plc)

Nature's Way Products LLC. (Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG)

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd)

Santa Cruz Nutritionals

SmartyPants Vitamins (Unilever plc)

The Honest Company Inc. and Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, demographics and sales channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Single Vitamin

• Multi-Vitamin

• Prebiotics and Probiotics

Breakup by Demographics:

• Children

• Adult

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Speciality Stores

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Gummy Vitamins Market Size Worth US$8.6 Billion By 2022-27