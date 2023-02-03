Taiwan congratulates EAST COAST TOUR SWEEPSTAKES winner and invites ALL to celebrate Lunar New Year at the 2023 Taiwan Lantern Festival

The lucky winner of the Taiwan East Coast Tour Sweepstakes will tour Taiwan's beautiful East Coast, immersing themselves in indigenous culture, learning about local festivals, and viewing Taiwan's majestic natural landscapes. In Taipei, the 2023 Taiwan Lantern Festival returns to the capital city for the first time in 23 years, bringing over 300 innovative large-scale lantern installations to the city's trendiest districts.

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau congratulates Jacqueline Ramirez, the lucky winner of the Taiwan East Coast Tour Sweepstakes grand prize. As they head on a land tour of Taiwan's beautiful East Coast, they will have the chance to immerse themselves in the lifestyle of the Amis indigenous tribe and learn about the Amis Harvest Festival, a celebration often said to be the indigenous tribe's version of a New Year celebration. They will also visit the beautiful Taroko Gorge, the world's largest marble canyon.

The East Coast is home to a number of year-round attractions of interest to international travelers, including two National Parks and dozens of indigenous communities, as well as several world-class festivals, including the Taiwan International Balloon Festival, Hualien and Taitung's Daylily Blossom Festivals, and the Amis Harvest Festival.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Taiwan Lantern Festival, one of Taiwan's premier international festivals, returns to the capital city of Taipei for the first time in 23 years, bringing over 300 innovative large-scale lantern installations to the city's trendiest districts. Celebrating the official theme: "Light Up The Future", the festival illuminates the city for 15 days. In addition to traditional lanterns representing mythical beasts and zodiac animals, new conceptual additions include abstract lanterns that appear to be floating over ponds in the city's parks.

This year's main lantern, the Brilliant Light of the Jade Hare, shines down on spectators from a towering height of 22 meters (72 feet). The futuristic lantern uses high-tech robotics and motion capture technology from Taiwan's tech sector to bring additional life to the festival, highlighting Taiwan's history of bridging modernity with tradition.

Designer Li Ming-tao explains, "this is not just the theme image of the zodiac. It's a reflection of Taiwan's semiconductor industry and our country's pride over the past year."

The Lantern Festival also coincides with several of Taiwan's most unique and attractive folk events, including the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, the Pingxi Lantern Festival—which was named as one of Fodor's "14 Festivals To Attend Before You Die", and the Firecracker Bombing of Lord Handan, all of which occur in various towns around Taiwan on the same day and have become top bucket list experiences for international travelers.

Throughout the year, Taiwan is home to countless world-class festivals. Spring is the season for flower blossoms and the world-famous Mazu Pilgrimage, named one of the world's three great religious festivals by the Discovery Channel. Summer is known for the Ghost Festival and numerous harvest festivals celebrated by many of Taiwan's 16 indigenous tribes. Fall's events center around the Mid-Autumn Festival, while Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival are the highlights of the winter. For the curious traveler, any season is a great time to experience Taiwan.

