Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour

A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys.
 
OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
 
“We know we can count on our partners at the West Virginia Department of Transportation to help keep traffic moving on the other side of the river during this event,” said Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 10 Public Information Officer Ashley Rittenhouse.
 
ODOT is directing traffic to use the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge to WV 2 as a detour. Traffic will then use WV 31 to Interstate 77 and cross the I-77 bridge back onto OH 7.​​

