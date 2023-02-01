Submit Release
AD Thorr Bjorn talks about URI’s Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony

Thorr Bjorn, URI’s Athletic Director, shares about URI Athletics’ Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony taking place on February 17th at the Newport Marriott. They will be honoring the 1987-88 and 1997-98 men’s basketball teams.

