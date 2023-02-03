Zennie Abraham: Ray Bobbitt And AASEG Securing Oakland Coliseum ENA Great, One Problem

AASEG Oakland Coliseum Press Conference

Ray Bobbitt has done a great job gaining East Oakland's black community's support, but that's not enough.

Now, Ray Bobbitt has to have all hands on deck, not some hands he likes, to get the Oakland Coliseum job done. ” — Zennie Abraham

OAKLAND, CA, US, February 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zennie Abraham, Zennie62Media CEO, noted Oakland blogger, and YouTube vlogger, who worked for the City of Oakland in economic development and created Oakland's only sports commission, and formed Oakland's only bid to host a Super Bowl Game, has shared his thoughts on the African American Sports and Entertainment Group securing an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Oakland Coliseum Property, over at Zennie62 YouTube and news websites Zennie62.com, Oakland News Now Blog , and Oakland News Online. Here's his opinion in text and video.Zennie congratulates Ray Bobbitt and the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, or AASEG. The AASEG represents the first black development organization to ever secure an exclusive negotiating agreement to build at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Complex. That the reason the press conference event was held at the Oakland Coliseum on the second day of Black History Month 2023.Zennie explains that the gathering was a collection of Oakland Politicians including Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, Oakland District 3 City Councilmember Carroll Fife, Oakland District 4 City Councilmember Janani Rachmanandran, Oakland District 5 City Councilmember Noel Gallo, Oakland District 6 City Councilmember Carroll Kevin Jenkins, and Oakland District 7 City Councilmember Treva Reid. Joining them were community legends like Oakland Post Publisher Paul Cobb, Community Organizer John Jones, former Oakland City Administrator Robert Bobb, and others.But Zennie says the table Bobbitt set should have been even bigger. It consisted of East Oakland black leaders, but not people who can help get the ENA done. Zennie says that for Ray to expect to achieve any success, he needs that to overcome the constant “Oakland Crabbarrel Problem.”Zennie points to his creation of the non-profit Oakland Alameda County Sports Commission as an example. Zennie got Federal approval for it in just four months, when then-Oakland City Attorney Jayne Williams and then-Coliseum Executive Director Denna McClaine told him it would take two years.And he built a team of over 60, consisting of hotel general managers, sports marketers like his friends sports marketer Beth Schnitzer, sports agent Leigh Steiberg, and most important in Oakland he says, people who may not have been friends, but he found a need for. People like the late news entrepreneur Sanjiv Handa, a City of Oakland watchdog. Zennie gave him a watchdog role over the doings of the Oakland Alameda County Sports Commission. Zennie's point is Ray Bobbitt already has a lot of people standing outside his tent, some looking in it with anger.One of those is an Oakland friend who worked for the City and knows everyone. He shockingly described the group as “a joke” because they didn't “have any money”. That's an Oakland code-word to mean he was not consulted to help.And Zennie says he was frozen out of asking questions on ZOOM. He thought press was supposed to be able to ask questions but says the only ZOOM question that was read was one that focused on community involvement, yet never actually was written by anyone who was in the ZOOM chat. You had to be at the press conference to ask a question. Zennie says he tried to ask questions on ZOOM, yet was not called on nor was anyone else. That included a reporter from KQED who asked openly on chat “Can anyone explain what the purpose of this press conference is?” Zennie explained that it was the announcement of the “first ENA every given to a black developer for the Oakland Coliseum.” He said “thanks.”And then there was the constant question “where's the Oakland A's?” There was no one. Not even a representative of any Oakland A's fan group. Even A's President Dave Kaval wasn't there, AASEG certainly should have had fan groups there. They're part of the community Ray will have to work with, too.Bringing people in, and circiling the wagons, and then doing it more. That's what the AASEG has to do, and create a certain and doable project. From what Ray Robbitt presented today, it's already an uphill battle.

