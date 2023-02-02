Việt Nam’s foreign, defence policies introduced in Venezuela

VIETNAM, February 2 - BUENOS AIRES — The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela has held an event to introduce Việt Nam’s foreign and defence policies to relevant authorities of the host and foreign countries.

Ambassador Lê Viết Duyên said that Việt Nam's foreign policy plays an important role in creating and strengthening its foreign relations for international integration, contributing to facilitating its national building and safeguard, and raising its position in the international arena.

The policy upholds the country’s active implementation of regional and international commitments and increases its role in building and forming multilateral institutions.

Việt Nam is a friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community; promotes the preservation of a peaceful and stable environment; and actively participates in and fulfills its role in multilateral mechanisms such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and the Mekong sub-regional cooperation.

It has to date established diplomatic relations with 190 countries, including three special traditional friends, 17 strategic partners, and 13 comprehensive partners, including four Latin American countries of Venezuela, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, said Duyên.

Meanwhile, Defence Attaché Colonel Vũ Thế Trung briefed participants on the nation’s National Defence White Paper, including organisational structure and the defence policy.

Defence Attaché of the Mexican Embassy in Venezuela Maj. Gen. Vicente Javier Mandujano Acevedo said that this activity helped participants understand more about the country, people, as well as foreign and defence policies of Việt Nam, contributing to enhancing mutual trust as well as increasing opportunities for exchanges and cooperation between countries. VNS