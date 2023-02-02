Party chief’s book on fight against corruption and negative phenomena released

VIETNAM, February 2 - HÀ NỘI — A book by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Nguyễn Phú Trọng on the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena was released at a ceremony held in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The release of the book titled Resolutely, persistently fighting corruption and negative phenomena to contribute to building more transparent and stronger Party and State is part of activities to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3) and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena (February 1).

Jointly published by the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House, the book presents directions of comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng as the Party leader and head of the Steering Committee in a systematic manner, and demonstrates the Party’s consistent ideology on the prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena, Party building and rectification, and the improvement of morality and lifestyle of officials and Party members.

With 111 photos, the 600-page book comprises three parts presented in a modern press style.

The first part focuses on issues drawn from the fight against corruption and negative phenomena in Việt Nam, featuring the Party chief’s article reviewing the combat since the establishment of the Steering Committee in 2013, along with his closing remarks made at national conferences on the fight in 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2022, and 36 meetings of the Steering Committee.

The second part introduces 22 articles on Party building and rectification by the Party chief, including four reviewing the work since the first years of Đổi mới (Reform), and eight on the improvement of morality and lifestyle of officials and Party members, including some written in the 1970s.

The last is a collection of opinions and assessments of people from different walks of life, National Assembly deputies, and foreign politicians and scholars on Việt Nam’s anti-corruption efforts under the Party leadership.

Besides the printed version, readers can read the book on the websites https://stbook.vn/ and https://thuviencoso.vn/.

Addressing the event, Politburo member and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng emphasised that fighting against corruption and negative phenomena is an important task of the Party and State.

Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, its Political Bureau and Secretariat, and the steering committee, the work has made great strides, achieving many important results, contributing to the Party building, maintaining political stability, and promoting national socio-economic development, he stated.

He asked relevant agencies and press agencies to focus on introducing the contents of the book to officials, Party members, civil servants and people from all walks of life, thus helping readers better understand the guidelines and determination of the Party and the State in the fight against corruption and negative phenomena. VNS