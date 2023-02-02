WVU Tech Announces Homecoming 2023 Schedule

Beckley, W. Va. – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) has announced its full schedule of homecoming events, many free and open to the public. The homecoming theme is “There’s no place like Tech” and will run February 6 through 12. WVU Tech’s homecoming is sponsored this year by WVNS 59 News and the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association.

There will be three days of spirit activities that encourage students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to participate and share your WVU Tech spirit on social media. Wednesday, February 8 is costume day, Thursday, February 9 is Anything but a Backpack day and Friday, February 10 is WVU Tech Spirit Day, encouraging everyone to wear their best gold and blue.

Featured events:

Friday, February 10

The Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association and the Department of Career and Professional Development are collaboratively hosting a Career Mentorship Panel, where three distinguished alumni will answer questions about careers and professional development. This year’s panelists are Tim O’Neal, ‘97 - Director of Global Operations for DOW, Caroline McKelvie, ’11, Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni Awardee 2022 and Nathan Galinsky, Ph.D., ’11, Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni Awardee 2023.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards Reception and Dinner will be at The Resort at Glade Springs. The reception will begin at 6:30 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships for the event are available online. Tickets can be purchased from homecoming.wvutech.edu/schedule.

Saturday, February 11

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. The route is through campus and South Kanawha Street.

After the parade, there is a basketball doubleheader, with the women’s team tipping off at 1 p.m. and the men’s game at 3 p.m. at the Raleigh County Convention Center. The Tech Golden Bears will be facing off against their conference rival, Rio Grande.

During halftime of the women’s game, Homecoming Royalty and Alumni Award winners will be recognized. During halftime of the men’s game, the Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized. Both games are senior day for both teams, as they are the last home games for the men's and women's basketball seasons.

The WVU Tech basketball games on February 11 are free to the public.

The full Homecoming schedule and ticket information can be found at homecoming.wvutech.edu.