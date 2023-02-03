Berlin Barracks / False Pretenses or Tokens & Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3000350

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/18/2023 1219 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Balentine Rd, Calais, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses or Tokens & Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Shaun Deschamps

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

VICTIM: Scott Grzankowski

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Calais, VT

VICTIM: Lloyd Franks

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of numerous stolen checks from a residence in Calais, VT. The investigation revealed that Deschamps had stolen the checks from the Calais home that he had been subcontracted to work at. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Deschamps also stole a check from Franks who he had been living with at the time. Troopers located Deschamps at a residence in Barre and took him into custody without incident. Deschamps was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing before being released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/30 / 23.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/23 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov