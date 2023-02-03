Berlin Barracks / False Pretenses or Tokens & Petit Larceny
CASE#: 23A3000350
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/18/2023 1219 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Balentine Rd, Calais, VT
VIOLATION: False Pretenses or Tokens & Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Shaun Deschamps
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
VICTIM: Scott Grzankowski
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Calais, VT
VICTIM: Lloyd Franks
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of numerous stolen checks from a residence in Calais, VT. The investigation revealed that Deschamps had stolen the checks from the Calais home that he had been subcontracted to work at. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Deschamps also stole a check from Franks who he had been living with at the time. Troopers located Deschamps at a residence in Barre and took him into custody without incident. Deschamps was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing before being released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/30/23.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/23 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
