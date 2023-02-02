Submit Release
LONGi Announces New Module With 54 Cells And 25 Year Performance Warranty

LONGi’s 25-year performance warranty is a testament to the company’s confidence in the longevity and efficiency of its new module. The warranty covers the module’s output, ensuring it will produce a certain amount of energy for the specified period. This gives consumers peace of mind and helps to secure their investment in solar energy.

The new module is also expected to be cost-effective, making it accessible to a wider range of customers. LONGi’s efficient production processes and commitment to using high-quality materials will help to keep costs low while still ensuring that the module meets the company’s high standards for performance and durability.

In addition to its benefits for consumers, LONGi’s new module is also expected to impact the environment positively. Solar energy is a renewable resource that does not produce harmful emissions. The increased efficiency of the new module will mean that fewer panels will be needed to produce the same amount of energy, reducing the overall carbon footprint of solar projects.

LONGi’s new 54-cell module with a 25-year performance warranty is a major development in the solar industry. Its combination of efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness make it an attractive option for consumers, while its environmentally friendly nature makes it a responsible choice for a sustainable future.

