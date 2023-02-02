Ilham Aliyev and President Klaus Iohannis held expanded meeting

AZERBAIJAN, February 2 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Romania Klaus Iohannis have held an expanded meeting.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Mr. President, dear members of the Romanian delegation.

Once again, welcome to Azerbaijan.

We just had very good discussions with Mr. President on the broad range of issues of our bilateral agenda, and once again, confirmed the strategic importance of our relationship. As the strategic partners, we move forward. I have very good memories of my visit to Bucharest last month and, of course, the document which was signed in Bucharest really opens the new prospects in front of us. We broadly discussed our future steps, and now with the participation of members of delegations we will continue on that. At the same time, we already became the partners in natural gas transportation issue and this is also an important milestone in our cooperation. But definitely we want to have a broader picture of our cooperation, not only energy, but also to cover issues of our trade cooperation.

The Joint Economic Commission met last year, and will meet this year. So, we will intensify the work of the Commission, especially, taking into account the broad prospects for cooperation with respect to our energy agenda and in all other areas. The relations between our countries are very good and, of course, energy projects will strengthen our partnership.

Once again, Mr. President, members of the delegation, welcome. Thank you for visiting us. It's a big honor to host you in Azerbaijan. And I'm sure that the visit will be very important in our future cooperation plans. Welcome once again.

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said:

- Thank you very much, Mr. President.

Dear members of the delegations.

Indeed, we had almost long discussion but I think it was absolutely necessary as the two of us are very determined to make our partnership even stronger and foster more and better results.

We had an exchange on various issues. And after we thank the media, I will be in a position to go a bit deeper in some of these issues, maybe two or three details, which we wanted to discuss with our teams.