Movers And Shakers: Kia Johnson, Co-Founder Of Leave A Legacy Financial, Launches "Tax Girl Magic"
One Central Florida woman is mastering entrepreneurship and bringing others along for the ride.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kia Johnson considers herself a serial entrepreneur. Her passion for business started as a necessity because of financial hardship but quickly became a purpose beyond her own gain. Her multiple companies, all founded with the goal of helping those who need it most, are making huge strides for people in central Florida and across the country.
Johnson is the co-founder and COO of Leave A Legacy Financial – an insurance firm based in Central Florida. Johnson had seen firsthand the financial strain caused by a family member passing away without life insurance, so she wanted to ensure that others didn't have to experience the same. Leave a Legacy Financial is dedicated to providing customers with the best service possible. All their staff come from marginalized communities, meaning they can better connect and understand their clients' experiences. They differentiate themselves in the market by ensuring that insurance policies are explained thoroughly at the point of purchase, something many other firms fail to do. This ensures that customers aren't caught off guard by fees or additional unexpected costs down the line. By helping protect its clients from potential hardship, Leave a Legacy Financial is fulfilling Johnson's mission of ensuring no one else has to endure the same financial burden her family did.
Seeing the success of her business, Leave A Legacy Financial, Kia Johnson was inspired to pursue entrepreneurship further and help others achieve their goals. This led her to establish Kia Johnson Enterprises, where she now teaches people how to start their own businesses. Through this endeavor, she hopes to give others the tools they need for success. However, Kia's accomplishments don't end there; she also became an author during this time. Her book "Overcoming Fear, Doubt, Shame, & Pain. A 31-Day Walk With God" helps readers to walk in their true purpose with the help of daily scripture. Kia is a prime example of an entrepreneur walking in her purpose.
In 2022 Kia surprised everyone when she expanded once again. Launching her third business Tax Girl Magic wasn't just a cute play on words. Tax Girl Magic offers tax preparation with e-filing and also promotes banking services at a more affordable price than larger companies.
If one thing is true about Kia Johnson, it is that she is a mover and a shaker in the entrepreneurial community. Her ambition and drive to solve problems for her clients are astounding. Johnson is not afraid to take risks and shows others how to avoid mistakes and grow faster by following in her footsteps.
