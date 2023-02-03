SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of WestRock Company - WRK

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WestRock Company ("WestRock" or the "Company") WRK. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether WestRock and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 1, 2023, WestRock reported its first quarter financial and operating results. Among other items, WestRock reported earnings per share that missed analyst expectations by $0.05, as well as an unexpected year-over-year revenue decline that fell $210 million short of consensus estimates. WestRock attributed the disappointing results to "elevated inflation and softening macroeconomic conditions [which] negatively impacted [the Company's] Global Paper business."

On this news, WestRock's stock price fell $4.97 per share, or 12.67%, to close at $34.27 per share on February 1, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

