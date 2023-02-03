Three NexCore Group developments named 2022 HREI Insights Award™ Finalists

Healthcare Real Estate Insights™ magazine's annual awards program honors two medical facilities and one seniors housing community the company recently developed in Houston, TX; Livonia, Mich.; and Port Orange, Fla.

Two healthcare facilities and one seniors housing community developed by NexCore Group, a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on purpose-built care facilities for healthcare, seniors housing, and science and technology, have been honored as Finalists in the Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) magazine's annual awards program. Headquartered in Denver, NexCore developed the projects in Houston, Port Orange, and Livonia, a suburb of Detroit.

Jarrod Daddis, President of NexCore, remarked, "NexCore is pleased to once again be acknowledged by HREI with three finalists this year. These projects are representative of our commitment to build better outcomes for our clients, their patients, and residents across the country."

Todd Varney, NexCore's Chief Development Officer, adds: "It's a great honor to receive recognition from the industry as finalists for the prestigious HREI Insights Awards."

Phill Barklow, President of NexCore Group's Experience Senior Living, continues, "Having our Port Orange community named a finalist is a tribute to our aspirations to disrupt the experience of aging through developing communities to ensure residents continue to experience the lifestyle they are accustomed to."

In the nine years since the highly competitive HREI Insights Awards began, and including this year's Finalists, NexCore projects have honored as Finalists 27 times and Winners seven times, including five development projects; a 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Tim Oliver; and the 2019 Healthcare Real Estate Executive of the Year, Greg Venn, NexCore's CEO and Founding Partner.

The 2022 NexCore Group HREI Insights Awards Finalists are:

Doctors' Pavilion, Houston, Texas

As a Finalist in the "Best New Development, MOBs and Other Outpatient Facilities, More than 100,000 square feet" Category, Doctors' Pavilion is a four-story, 112,505 square foot Medical Office Building (MOB) in the Houston suburb of North Cypress, Texas.

NexCore was selected by a group of physician-investors as part of a competitive process to develop the Doctors' Pavilion on the HCA North Cypress Campus to increase patient satisfaction by having more control over the quality of the patient experience on campus. The MOB was developed as a one-stop healthcare destination to allow patients to see their doctor and have outpatient surgery in the same building. This reduces patients' anxiety of navigating a large medical campus and brings services closer to home without the inconvenience of traveling in Houston traffic.

"The Doctors' Pavilion embodies the expertise of NexCore in bringing a great health system into the fold with physician groups to develop a creative solution that is mutually beneficial," Mr. Varney says. "The joint venture freed up space in the hospital on campus and provided select physicians the opportunity to financially benefit as part of the joint venture operation."

Beaumont Outpatient Campus – Livonia, Livonia, Mich.

Also a Finalist in the "Best New Development, MOBs and Other Outpatient Facilities, More than 100,000 square feet" Category, Beaumont Outpatient Campus – Livonia is a four-story, 127,379 square feet, outpatient facility and offers numerous high-quality services, including the region's newest Beaumont Emergency Center. The campus is in a high visibility location in the Detroit suburb of Livonia.

NexCore collaborated with Beaumont expand their ambulatory network and facilitate alignment with independent physicians to deliver a fully comprehensive healthcare facility offering differentiated, best-in-class care services to the growing community.

Mr. Daddis shared, "The facility was thoughtfully planned to incorporate digital technologies to encourage patient and visitor engagement while providing a more welcoming, convenient, and efficient experience."

The Gallery at Port Orange, Port Orange, Fla.

The Gallery at Port Orange has been named a Finalist in the "Post-Acute & Senior Living Facilities Best New Ground-Up Development" Category. The three-story, 162,815 square foot community includes 79 independent living apartments, 64 assisted living apartments and a first-floor, secure 24-bed memory care wing.

NexCore and its seniors housing entity, Experience Senior Living Development (ESLD), identified Port Orange as an underserved market with competitive buildings averaging 18 years old. ESLD discovered a site with excellent visibility and access to area amenities and began development. As part of the development, a local artist was commissioned to create three large sculptures to be displayed in the gardens, designed to attract residents and visitors and increase the interaction of the senior living community with the greater Port Orange community.

Mr. Barklow remarked, "Through our offering of best-in-class, well-suited amenities and services, The Gallery at Port Orange allows residents to continue to make Port Orange their home, empowering residents and their families to celebrate living."

NexCore Group LLC is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing purpose-built facilities for healthcare, senior living, and science and technology. Since its founding in 2004, NexCore has successfully completed over $4.7 billion in real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 14.3 million square feet of healthcare, science, and senior living communities, and currently manages over $2.9 billion in assets spanning 6.8 million square feet. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Seattle.

