Eric Waller of Total Roofing Systems accepted into Forbes Business Council

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eric Waller, owner of Total Roofing Systems LLC, a full-service premier roofing company headquartered in Fort Worth, Tx and Grand Junction Colorado, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Eric Waller was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Eric Waller into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Eric Waller has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Eric Waller will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Eric will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

It is my privilege to join this wonderfully rich and diverse business community. I look forward to learning and contributing in a manner that helps people improve their lives. I am excited about the opportunity this creates for my businesses as well. It is my hope, through continued meaningful participation, this opportunity cements Total Roofings System's role as a leader in the roofing industry.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

