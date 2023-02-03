Greenberg Traurig Is Recognized as "Leading Light 2022" for its Outstanding Pro Bono Work

The Mexico City office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was recognized as a Pro Bono Leading Light 2022 firm by the English publication Latin Lawyer and The Cyrus R. Vance Center for its outstanding work and pro bono efforts during 2022.

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mexico City office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was recognized as a Pro Bono Leading Light 2022 firm by the English publication Latin Lawyer and The Cyrus R. Vance Center for its outstanding work and pro bono efforts during 2022.

This recognition is awarded to law firms that have contributed significantly to strengthening of the pro bono culture in Latin America and have actively participated in the surveys conducted by this publication, regarding the institutionalization of the pro bono practice, the pro bono work and recent cases these firms have handled.

In 2022, Greenberg Traurig Mexico's legal team worked on more than 88 pro bono matters, dedicating approximately 5,000 hours to these cases, advising civil society organizations on corporate and labor issues, defending asylum seekers and refugees, and defending the right to freedom of expression by developing a special program focused on journalists and women human rights defenders who are persecuted.

"Greenberg Traurig has a strong social commitment that drives us to do our part to help guarantee of human rights and the rule of law in Mexico. This is a fundamental part of the firm's culture and we are very proud of our team's efforts to continue to make this possible," commented Daniela Reyes, associate and pro bono program coordinator of the Mexico City office.

"We are very pleased to be recognized for our continued pro bono work in Mexico. Greenberg Traurig has established a formal practice area, with processes, a vision and a mission, which has resulted in achieving 5,000 pro bono hours per year. Thanks to all in our Greenberg Traurig office who have participated in this effort", said Victor Frías, shareholder in the Mexico City office.

About Greenberg Traurig's Pro Bono Program: Greenberg Traurig lawyers across the firm's offices provide pro bono legal services to the indigent and working poor, as well as to numerous civic and charitable organizations dedicated to assisting them. The firm focuses its resources on specialized and interrelated issues including civil rights and affirmative action, anti-human trafficking, family law matters, children's rights, criminal appeals, immigration and political asylum, housing, and homelessness.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 3055790832, walkere@gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP