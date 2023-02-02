Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,767 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in Armed Robbery Offenses in the Sixth and Seventh Districts

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in reference to Armed Robbery offenses that occurred in the Sixth and Seventh Districts.  The offenses are listed below:

 

  • Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, in the 2800 block of 23rd Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-171-269
  • Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm, in the 3000 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-172-836
  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 10:10 pm, in the 4900 block of Call Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-178-293
  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 8:20 am, in the 4900 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-178-430
  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, in the 5000 block of A Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-185-048
  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 5:45 pm, in the 500 block of 49th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-185-093
  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 1:12 pm, in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-005-200

 

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 19-year-old Rodney McDow, of Southeast, DC, was charged with the above offenses. He was additionally charged, at the time of arrest, with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property, and Fugitive from Justice. 

 

  • Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 4:00 pm, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-002-690
  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:10 pm, in the 3900 block of 9th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-003-709

 

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 33-year-old Melvin Plowden, of Southeast, DC, was charged with the two above offenses. He was additionally charged, at the time of arrest, with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

 

Additionally, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 21-year-old Deyon Ross, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Probation Violation.

You just read:

Arrests Made in Armed Robbery Offenses in the Sixth and Seventh Districts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.