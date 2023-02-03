Arrest Made in an Attempted Kidnapping Offense: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announces an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Kidnapping offense that occurred Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:57 pm, the suspect, who was in a vehicle, approached a juvenile female victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim enter the vehicle, but the victim refused. The suspect exited the vehicle and grabbed the victim. The victim was able to flee, and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, 68-year-old Reginald Battle, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping.

###