Montgomery County Council to Meet Virtually With Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Feb. 3, 2023

February 2

The Montgomery County Council will meet virtually on Friday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. with U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen to discuss housing affordability, economic development, public safety and health care, among other priorities.

The meeting will be televised on County Cable Montgomery on channels 30 (Fios), 1056 (RCN) and 996 (Xfinity). The meeting will be streamed on Facebook (MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and YouTube (MoCoCouncilMd).

Information about Senator Van Hollen can be found here.

